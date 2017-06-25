Kerala actress kidnapping case takes another mystery turn



Representational picture

The case of the abduction of a popular actress is turning murkier with popular Malayalam film personality, Nadir Shah, on Saturday alleging he received a call from a close aide of Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, linking superstar Dileep to the case.



Shah, a film actor and director, told reporters that in March he got a call from a person by name Vishnu, who asked him to tell Dileep that if the latter does not give him Rs 1.50 crore he would be forced to inform police that the superstar was involved in the conspiracy to kidnap the popular actress.

Also read: Prime accused in Malayalam actress' kidnap case, Pulsar Sunil, arrested



"He told me that it was with great difficulty that he got my number and he wished to speak to him (Dileep) about details of the kidnap case. I said I will return the call, and since my mobile did not have recording facility, I called back from my friends mobile that had recording facility. Vishnu then said he is under tremendous pressure from certain people involved in the film industry to mention Dileep's name (in connection with the crime) and they have promised him more than Rs 2 crore. So Vishnu asked me to tell Dileep to give him Rs 1.50 crore, and if he did not he will say Dileep's name," Shah told the media over phone.



Shah later revealed that Vishnu had told him that those who were pressuring him included top people in the Malayalam film industry.



"We handed over the audio of the conversation and also a detailed complaint to the state police chief then itself," added Shah.

Also read: Prime accused in Malayalam actress kidnap case had close links with industry



Vishnu was in jail in a theft case and put in the same cell as Pulsar Suni. He was released in March.



Dileep, who is currently shooting in Madurai, on Saturday termed Shah's statement as blackmail.



"This is nothing but sheer blackmailing tactics. We have already given all the details of this to the police. We will wait and see now what happens. I have decided to take this black mailing case forward because this should not happen to anyone else," said Dileep.



The latest twist in the case comes a day after reports surfaced that a fresh statement was taken from the actress on Thursday by Additional Director General of police B. Sandhya.



Sandhya's decision to take a fresh statement was prompted when Suni discussed the abduction case with Jinsen, his present jail inmate.

Also read: Popular Malayalam actress kidnapped, molested in moving car for a few hours



Jinsen informed police about what Suni had told him, following which the police decided to take a fresh statement from the actress.



Police are now planning to get Jinsen to record his statement in front of a magistrate.



Police, who arrested all the six accused within a week of the incident in February, failed to unravel if there was any conspiracy behind the kidnap of the actress.



The hugely popular young actress was kidnapped on February 17 while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi by road but later dumped near the house of director-turned-actor Lal, who upon hearing her harrowing experience, informed police.



She was also alleged to have been sexually molested enroute the journey.