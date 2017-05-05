Kerala Board SSLC Result 2017: Kerala Board 10th Result 2017 declared; Check results at keralaresults.nic.in

The Pareeksha Bhavan which conducts the SSLC exams of Kerala is likely to announce Kerala Board 10th Result 2017 today (May 5) at 2 pm on the official site keralaresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on kerala10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Kerala Board 10th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Kerala Board 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - keralaresults.nic.in

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - kerala10.jagranjosh.com.

>> Fill in the required details

>> Click on the button submit to view your result

>> Take the print out of the Kerala Board 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

All the best!