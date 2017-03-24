Kerala boy becomes youngest father at the age of 12 in India, booked

A 12-year-old boy from Kerala became the youngest dad in India after he fathered a child with a 16-year-old.

The young mother gave birth to a baby girl a few months ago at a hospital in Ernakulam.

The girl claimed that the 12-year-old is the father after which a DNA test was conducted that ascertained her claims.

The boy was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act which is why the identity of the young parents and the baby are being withheld.

According to a report in The Hindu, Dr. P.K. Jabbar, Professor and Head of the Endocrinology Department of the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, said the boy could have a medical condition called 'precocious puberty,' in which a child attains puberty at a much earlier age. It was not an unusual medical condition but no incident of a boy becoming a father at the age of 12 had come to his notice, Dr. Jabbar said.