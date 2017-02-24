Kerala man, who was filmed, harassed on Valentine's Day, found hanging

The young man, who was attacked and filmed by moral vigilantes on Valentine's Day, was found hanging outside his home in Kerala's Palakkad district on Thursday.

According to a report in NDTV, cops found a suicide note, which said the harassment he faced on Valentine's Day forced him to take the extreme step.

The deceased and his female friend were confronted by around five men near a beach in Kollam on Valentine’s Day. The accused are said to have videotaped the couple, and even asked the woman obscene questions. The video was then put up on social media, cops informed.

According to the report, the couple had supposedly moved to a bushy area nearby. The woman wanted to relieve herself, but there are no public toilets on the beach.

The report added that a gang then allegedly tried to assault the woman. When her friend tried to stop them, he was attacked as well. Shockingly, the couple was then filmed. The duo then complained to the police, after which the men were arrested.

Cops stated that, following the incident, the man was upset and stayed aloof. This was revealed to them by his friends.