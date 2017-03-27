Kerala minister AK Saseendran resigns over 'obscene talk'



A K Saseendran

Kozhikode: Kerala Transport minister A K Saseendran yesterday announced his resignation from the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala after a purported audio clip of him speaking in sexual undertones to a woman emerged. The audio clipping was released by a Malayalam television channel yesterday afternoon.

Hours later, the minister, who was in Kozhikode, hurriedly convened a press meet and announced his resignation. Saseendran, of Nationalist Congress Party, a coalition party of LDF, said he had already informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who he said had not sought his resignation.

The minister said his resignation should not be seen as an acceptance of guilt. "My resignation is to uphold political morality", he said.

He said that he had not behaved in an improper manner with anyone. "A proper investigation is needed. All facts should come", he said. "My stand is I have not done anything wrong. I am denying the allegation and welcome any probe", he said.