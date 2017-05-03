Kerala MLA to tie the knot with woman IAS officer



Representational Pic

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will soon witness a politician-bureaucrat wedding with young Congress legislator K S Sabarinathan set to tie the knot with IAS officer Divya S Iyer after being in love.

The MLA from Aruvikkara Constituency near here, 33-year-old Sabarinathan announced the marriage through his facebook page and posted a photo of him and Divya together and sought the blessing from all.

Sabarinathan is an engineering graduate and MBA degree holder while Divya a medical doctor.

Son of late Congress leader and Assembly speaker G Karthikeyan, Sabarinathan said both of them share similar interests and perceptions and their families were happy and supportive of their decision.

"It is a love-cum arranged marriage and we have known each other since the past few months," Sabarinathan told PTI.

An elated Divya, now serving as the Sub-Collector in the state capital, said the marriage between a politician and an IAS officer did not have much precedence in the state.

The 2013 batch IAS officer also said she and the MLA had first met for official purposes and their friendship grew later.

"I met sub-collector Divya at Thiruvananthapuram. When we became close, we realised that our ideas, interests and life perspectives are similar," Sabarinathan said in his post.

Besides the social media post, he also unveiled his wedding plan at a function in his constituency as the gathering including women cheered the young MLA.

The wedding was likely to be held here next month, family sources said.

Sabarinathan, who was with Tata Sons in Mumbai for seven years, took the political plunge following the demise of his father. He had won the Aruvikkara bypoll and became the youngest MLA in the state Assembly in 2015. He later retained the seat in the May 2016 assembly polls with an impressive margin.

Thirtytwo-year-old Divya, who did her MBBS from Vellore Medical College, worked as Assistant Collector at Kottayam before moving to her home district here.