On October 12, Rajendra Patil, a senior member of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), led a massive protest, with over 5,000 project affected people (PAP) from six villages, against the construction of the proposed Navi Mumbai Airport. The agitators halted all operations at the airport site stating that the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) was yet to fulfill their demands pertaining to rehabilitation. Yesterday, Patil, a resident of Vahal gaon in Navi Mumbai, was served an externment notice by cops, who claimed the Panvel APMC market chairman has several criminal cases against him.

The externment notice requires that Patel not step foot inside Navi-Mumbai, Thane and Raigad district, and even Mumbai, for two years. Undeterred, Patil says all allegations against him are false and he is ready for a legal battle.

The demands

Speaking to mid-day, Patil said, "I have been fighting for the rights of the project affected people in Navi Mumbai for quite some time now. Our only demand pertains to rehabilitation. In 2009, the authorities sanctioned R1,000 per sqmt for project affected people to construct new homes. At that time, the cost of building the proposed airport was R7,000 crore. Now, the cost has gone up to R16,000 crore. So, we are demanding that the authorities compensate us accordingly, allotting R2,100 extra for every sqft area. However, rejecting all our pleas, the authorities started construction work. Now, they have served me an externment notice. I will fight this battle till my last breath. I will seek legal counsel and respond accordingly.

Patil a criminal?

The Navi Mumbai police has stated in the notice that Patil is wanted in at least six cases. Speaking to mid-day, DCP (Zone 1) S Pathare said, "We have stated in the notice that Patil is wanted by cops from various police stations in at least six cases. As per our records, he holds a definite criminal background."

Patil, however, said, "All cases cited against me were caused by political rivalries. I was acquitted in four of those cases and the hearing in two of them is underway. The notice sent to me is a blatant threat to protesters like us who are fighting for our rights."

Incidentally, as part of his October 12 protest, which went on for at least three days, Patil and other PWP workers put up banners across Ulwe village area that featured 10 villages that have been most affected by the construction of the proposed airport.