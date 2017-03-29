

Chef Gaggan Anand with Jacqueline Fernandez

Khao, khao

More news about the new Bandra eatery to be launched by effervescent actress Jacqueline Fernandez, along with her bestie Mishali Sanghani (one half of the team that brought Bandra, Pali Bhavan, Pali Village Cafe, and the popular gym I think Fitness). Designed by architect extraordinaire Ashiesh Shah, it's in its final stages and set to open doors in the coming months.

"Jacqueline is a complete foodie and has been involved with the project for many years from its inception. It will be a Thai restaurant in Bandra and the working title is 'Khao'", informs a source. And word comes in that Jacqueline got her share of feedback on Thai cuisine on Monday night, as she caught up with Bangkok-based Chef Gaggan Anand, who was in town for an awards ceremony. Gaggan and Jacqueline caught up for dinner at a new casual Bandra eatery, and were joined by food critic Rashmi Uday Singh. And as we can see in this picture, both Anand and Fernandez are said to have got on like a house on fire, with Gaggan even feeding the beautiful star!

Some chefs have all the fun!

Star performer

As expected, the special shows to mark 15 years of the smash hit phenomenon, The Vagina Monologues, are creating much excitement. Six shows will be performed in English and one in Hindi at the Prithvi Theatre.

Amongst the guest stars to perform, is none other than Naseerudin Shah, one of the finest actors the country has.

"Mahabanoo and Naseer have worked together on two plays, A romance for Ruby (which starred Mahabanoo and Ratna and was directed by Naseer) and (W)hole in the head which starred Mahabanoo and Naseer with each directing the other," says Emmy Award-winning Kaizaad Kotwal, one of the play's producers.

"Since then they have been good friends and Naseer has always been a great supporter of our work, and we need bonafide, strong voices like his, to help us with the message of ending violence against women and girls."

Besides Shah, Manasi Scott, Swara Bhaskar, Malishka Mendonsa, Sid Makkar and Kamalika Guha-Thakurta will each feature as special guest star over the two days.



The former models' reunion

Models meet

Former models don't fade away, and even though they've hung up their stilettos, they stay active, in touch, and love nothing more than catching up with each other, and giggling about the old days and crazy ways. And so, in the latest edition of former model reunion, the girls met again. This time, to welcome ex-mates Aparna Sharma and Desiree Vohra, who were in town from London and Geneva respectively.

The gathering included Beverly Soares Dabral, Sangeeta Chopra, Sharmilla Khanna, Coleen Khan, Svetlana Casper, Anjana Sharma and Suzanne Pillai. "It's always great catching up with the wonderful models and exchanging anecdotes about our fun modelling days over Sangrias," said Pillai on the eve of her charity exhibition for Helping Hands of her shawl enterprise Wrapture. "It's like time stood still."



Sooni Taraporewala

Two legends, one ad

The legend of the Godrej typewriter gathers steam. Not even a month ago we found ourselves moderating a talk based on the book 'With Great Truth and Regard — The Story of the Typewriter in India,' at a SoBo cultural festival. Yesterday, one more instance of its role in urban folklore was revealed. Renowned scriptwriter, director and photographer Sooni Taraporewala posted an archival advertisement for the Godrej M-12, ('Today's typewriter with the "touch" of tomorrow) featuring a familiar lissome beauty –who turned out to be none other than her mother Freny Taraporewala.



The ad featuring her mother, Freny

"My mother was a primary school teacher all her life and modelled on the side. She did print ads for Hakoba, Mafatlal etc and walked the ramp for Jeanie Naoroji. I think she was one of Jeanie's first models when they used to do shows on ships docked in Mumbai's harbour," said Sooni, adding with not a little pride, "My mum had a lot of admirers — I still meet them — old men who sigh 'oh your mother was so beautiful'..." she said, adding, "They all think my dad Rumi had unfair advantage, as my parents are first cousins and of course, knew each other since when they were babies."

Storm in a social media cup

As it happens in the real world, the virtual world too goes into a tizzy when there is a sign of a tiff between two well-known personalities or celebrities. On this occasion an old video of a wellknown media personality and marketing guru did the rounds on social media. He seemingly in his characteristic blustering manner, exposed his 'friend,' a veteran journalist and TV anchor of wrong doing, while addressing a live audience.

The marketing guru narrated for the delighted audience how he was once asked accusingly by the anchor 'how it felt driving a Ferrari in times of austerity', to which he had replied, "Brilliant. I pay my taxes." And then had gone on to give the anchor a taste of his own medicine: "Aren't you worried about staying in a Rs 35 crore house in Delhi, where a former minister has given you 12 illegal permissions?" He'd responded' The video has since been re-posted numerous times and both personalities have commented saying it was all in jest. But that hasn't stopped the anchor from being trolled on social media for the seeming jest; something he's been known to crib about bitterly in private.