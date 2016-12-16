Kharghar play school owner arrested in child assault case



Representational image



The police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday arrested the owner of a play school-cum-daycare centre at Kharghar where a child was allegedly beaten up brutally by a caretaker.



The Bombay High Court had on Thursday rejected the application of Priyanka Nikam, owner of Purva Play School, for pre-arrest bail. Following which the police arrested her

on Friday.



The caretaker/maid Afsana Sheikh, who allegedly beat up a 10-month-old baby girl, is already arrested. CCVT video clip showing Sheikh beating the girl had gone viral on social media last month. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder as well as relevant offences under the Juvenile Justice Act against Nikam and Sheikh.



Police had earlier arrested Nikam under section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt), but she got bail. Later police pressed the charge of attempt to murder, so she moved the

courts for pre-arrest bail.



Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said the police would produce Nikam in a local court and seek her police remand.