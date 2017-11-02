Khichdi won't be named 'national dish', Harsimrat Kaur clarifies

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal has put a full stop on the controversy around khichdi being named as the national food, clarifying that the dish is just a record entry at the 'World Food India' event.



Representation pic

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, 'Enough Khichdi cooked up on a fictitious 'National Dish'. It has only been put for a record entry in #WorldFoodIndia.' Enough Khichdi cooked up on a fictitious 'National Dish'. It has only been put for a record entry in #WorldFoodIndia.

Earlier on Wednesday, while speaking at a curtain raiser event here, she said, "Khichdi is the wonder staple food of India and is considered the healthiest prepared food in India. It is being eaten across length and breadth of India by rich and poor.' She further said that khichdi has been selected as the Brand India Food as it symbolises India's great culture of unity in diversity at its best.

Khichdi will be promoted as 'brand India food' during the three day-long event, 'World Food India 2017' organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. During the mega event, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be attempting to create a world record by cooking 800 kgs of khichdi on November 4 at the India Gate Lawns.

The global event aims at promoting Indian cuisines internationally and, "to provide opportunities for both investment and trade in the food processing sector for leading Indian and international. Earlier various media outlets reported that Khichdi will be named the country's national food at the event 'World Food India'.