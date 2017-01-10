Kick in the groin lands 12-year-old boy in Mumbai hospital

Police say they are investigating to find out if the 16-year-old accused was ragging the victim



A 12-year-old Tardeo boy was hospitalised after he started bleeding from his private parts. It was only two days after treatment that was he coherent enough to reveal to doctors on Sunday that the bleeding was a result of being punched in the groin by a senior student at a Pune hostel. The police have started the process of taking action against the accused 16-year-old boy.

What happened

According to the police, the boy, a resident of Tusliwadi, studies at Baitulla Uttam Madarsa, in Kondwa, Pune. A few days ago, he had taken leave and come home to Mumbai. On January 2, he experienced pain in his private parts and started bleeding. Initially, he ignored it, but when the pain and bleeding failed to subside, he told his aunt who, on Friday, took him to Nair hospital.

After his condition stabilised, he told doctors that a couple of days before he came home, a senior who studies in Std X, had beaten him up at the hostel, the police said.

Investigation on

The boy told doctors that the 16-year-old had hit him in the groin, but refused to divulge the reason behind the assault and appeared scared to talk about it. The Agripada police were then informed about the incident. They may soon intimate the Kondwa police for further action.

An officer from Agripada police station has recorded the 12-year-old’s statement. “The incident will be probed from all angles, including whether the minor was ragged. We are in the process of speaking to the victim’s close friends to get more information on the accused,” an officer said.