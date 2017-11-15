Kidney racket whistleblower found dead in Pune house

The family of the whistleblower in the 2013 Ruby Hall Clinic kidney racket in Pune, have raised suspicion about his sudden death on Tuesday. Suleman Naarsinghni, 36, was a driver by profession and a native of Hyderabad. He was residing in Pune.



Representational Pic

In 2013, he filed a complaint with the police about the document being forged and his kidneys retrieved and utilised in Ahmednagar. The police registered a complaint against two doctors of Ruby Hall Clinic on charges of conducting an illegal kidney transplant racket after forging approval documents. The case is pending.

Suleman's friend Santosh Sonawane said, "Suleman was under a lot of pressure because of the case registered by him against such a big hospital and doctors. But, he had been relentlessly following up with the police. Yesterday morning, he went out to have tea and later, went back to his house to have a bath. We found him dead sometime later. We approached the Chandannagar police to file a complaint and probe the case. We are waiting for the post-mortem report."

When contacted, an officer from Chanda Nagar police station said, "We are probing the case and waiting for the post-mortem report. Prima facie it seems that his death was due to a heart attack, but we will probe the case based on other evidence."