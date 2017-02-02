Kids can help in spreading road safety message: UN official

Thane: A top United Nations official today said children can play a key role in popularising the message of road safety in society.

Jean Todt, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the UN for Road Safety, said children should ensure there is

safety at every stage in society and around them. They should insist their parents and friends follow road safety methods, he said while addressing the students of the Sulochana Devi Singhania School here.

Todt said nearly 1.3 million people die in road mishaps each year - an average 3,287 deaths a day - world over

and additional 20-50 million are injured or disabled.

The situation in India is no better and hence children should play a major role in bringing in road safety culture

among the members of society, the UN official said.