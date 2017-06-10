Kihim beach litter to be disposed of in proper way: Officials



mid-day's report on June 8

After mid-day's article on how Alibaug residents had collected litter from Kihim beach into 1,000 bags, but didn't know what to do with it, officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) visited the site, and said it will be disposed of in the proper way.



The garbage collected during Kihim beach

Environmentalist and activist Sumaira Abdulali of the NGO Awaaz Foundation, who had raised the issue of improper collection of garbage in Alibaug, said, "Yesterday, MPCB officials visited our property near Kihim beach, where we have kept the 1,000 bags. They assured us that they will see to it that the problem of garbage disposal, which is very big in the Alibaug municipal council area and in the adjacent gram panchayats, will be addressed."

Official speak

Dr Anant N Harshwardhan, regional officer of MPCB, said, "Our officials found that the zilla parishad and the gram panchayat are not collecting and properly disposing of garbage. We will send a notice to them, because it is their duty to see that garbage is collected on a regular basis, and also that it is segregated before it is sent to the dumping ground."