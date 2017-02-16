Kim Jong Nam's murder: Cops arrest woman suspect holding Vietnamese passport



Kim Jong-Nam. Pic/AFP

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian police probing the killing of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader yesterday arrested a woman as they unraveled the Cold War-era style assassination.

As Seoul pointed the finger at poison-wielding female spies from North of their shared border, police in Kuala Lumpur said they were holding a woman with a Vietnamese passport.

Her arrest came around 24 hours after news broke of the death of Kim Jong-Nam, the elder sibling of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, with reports saying female assassins had sprayed toxins in his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. CCTV images that emerged in Malaysian media, purportedly of one of the suspects, showed an Asian woman wearing a white top with the letters “LOL” emblazoned on the front. Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said 28-year-old Doan Thi Huong was arrested at the airport yesterday morning – two days after the killing.

The suspect was “positively identified from the CCTV footage at the airport and was alone at the time of arrest,” Khalid said in a statement. Meanwhile, pathologists in the Malaysian capital examined the body for clues as to how he died.