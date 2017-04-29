Kim Jong-un disrespected China with new launch: Donald Trump



US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Pics/AFP

US President Donald Trump said that with the new ballistic missile trial, the North Korean leader has disrespected China, the media reported.

"North Korea disrespected the wishes of China and its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today (Friday). Bad!," Efe news quoted Trump as saying in a tweet.

On Friday, Pyongyang carried out a fresh ballistic missile trial that allegedly exploded minutes after being launched, said South Korean and the US military sources.

Washington has asked China for help to negotiate with Pyongyang, without dismissing a military action.

Earlier this month, after North Korea carried out a missile launch, Beijing urged both parties to be careful.