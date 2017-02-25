Kim Jong Un got on brother's nerves with chemical weapon



Kim Jong-Nam ( in grey suit), half-brother of Kim Jong-Un (inset), speaking to airport authorities at Kuala Lumpur. Pics/AFP



Kuala Lumpur: VX nerve agent, a chemical the United Nations classifies as a weapon of mass destruction, was used to kill Kim Jong Nam, police said on Friday.

Kim Jong Nam was killed on February 13, shortly after being assaulted at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, by two women who wiped the chemical on his face.

Malaysian police were investigating whether the VX — which is believed to be the most toxic known nerve agent and is banned globally, except for research — was brought into the country or made there. North Korea is believed to have the world's third-largest stockpile of chemical weapons.

Malaysia's chemical weapons analysis unit found traces of VX on swabs taken from the eye and face of the victim, according to police.