Kim Jong-Un throws a feast to celebrate H-bomb

Kim Jong-Un at an art performance dedicated to nuclear scientists and technicians. Pic/AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un praised the "perfect success" of the country's sixth and largest nuclear test and urged further weapons development, according to state media yesterday.
Pyongyang held a banquet, concert and performances in a weekend display of pageantry to celebrate the September 3 nuclear test, which the North said was a hydrogen bomb that could be fitted onto a rocket. Kim hailed the "perfect success in the test of H-bomb".
Dubbing the latest test the "great auspicious event of the national history", he called for "redoubled efforts" to complete the country's mission to fully become a recognised nuclear power.
'Germany open to Iran-style talks'
Germany would lend its weight to a diplomatic push to end North Korean nuclear weapons develop-ment along the lines of a past deal with Iran, Chanc-ellor Angela Merkel said.
