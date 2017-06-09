Kingpin of international drug syndicate was arrested by Mumbai Police in 2012



Representational picture

Following the arrest of four drug peddlers, part of an international drug syndicate, by the Special Cell of Delhi police on Thursday, the Mumbai police has learnt that the kingpin in question - Kailash Rajput - was previously arrested by them in September 2012 before being released on bail. He was also under the Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell's surveillance over the last month-and-a-half.

On Thursday, the Delhi Special Cell arrested Abu Azmi's nephew, Abu Aslam Qasim Azmi (40), Amit Aggarwal (40), Avdhesh Kumar (26) and Chandan Rai (31) after they were busted for smuggling 5 kg of the contraband drug MDMA valued at Rs 40 crore. According to sources, Rajput was controlling this syndicate from Dubai where he has been based since his 2012 release, whereas Abu Aslam was his right hand man in Mumbai.

Sources added that Rajput had resurfaced a month-and-a-half ago when Sunil Dhutia, who claimed to be an NCP office bearer, was arrested in Andheri for possession of one kg of mephedrone or 'meow meow'. At the time, the ANC had discovered that Dhutia owns two international courier companies and suspected that he might be importing and exporting drugs. Sources said that the ANC established his link with Rajput then and began monitoring him too.