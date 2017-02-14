Kiren Rijiju, Rajnath Singh, others wish Sushma Swaraj on her birthday

Sushma Swaraj. Pic/AFP

Prominet political leaders Kiren Rijiju, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani and others wished External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her birthday.

Here's what they tweeted.

Birthday wishes to EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji. May Almighty bless her with good health and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2017

Maharashtra extends heartiest birthday greetings Hon @SushmaSwaraj ji !

Wishing you a long life and good health ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 14, 2017

Happy Birthday to our beloved senior & my guide @SushmaSwaraj ji. Wishing you a very healthy long life to serve our motherland. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 14, 2017

Heartiest wishes to EAM Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji on her birthday. May god bless her with long and healthy life. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2017

Greetings and warm wishes to Smt. @SushmaSwaraj on her birthday today. May she be blessed with good health and long life — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2017

Wishing a very happy birthday to EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji. May God bless you with good health and a long life. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 14, 2017

Happy birthday @SushmaSwaraj ji... A leader par Excellence, a stateswoman who does #India proud by standing up for All Indians! #JaiHind — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 14, 2017

A very Happy Birthday to our senior leader @SushmaSwaraj ji. Wishing her the best of health & a very long life. — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) February 14, 2017

Warm birthday greetings to Smt @SushmaSwaraj ji, my colleague in the Union Cabinet. May God bless her with good health & a long life. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 14, 2017

My birthday greetings to @SushmaSwaraj ji, one of the most resolute & humble External Affairs Minister India has ever had. — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) February 14, 2017

Many best wishes to our dear Sushma ji,for long healthy, happy life to scale new heights in her constant quest for excellence @SushmaSwaraj — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) February 14, 2017

Warm birthday greetings to Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji. May the Almighty bless her with a long life, good health & success in all her endeavours. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 14, 2017

My warm birthday greetings to @SushmaSwaraj ji. She always inspires us to work more. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 14, 2017

MEA Sushma Swaraj has often been hailed as one of the dynamic politician of India and more so of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She has been the saviour of many Indians stuck abroad. Not only that, her kind deed to a Pakistani girl also went viral earning her praises.