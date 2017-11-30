Kirron Kher gets trolled on Twitter for 'advice' to Chandigarh gang-rape victim

Nov 30, 2017, 18:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Kher's comments received a lot of flak on social media from citizens as well as, from political opponents

Kirron Kher was at the centre of a Twitter furore after she rendered 'advice' to a gang-rape victim from Chandigarh. The BJP MP was referring to a gruesome incident wherein a 21-year-old girl was gang-raped in an auto-rickshaw by three men. 

Kher alleged that getting in an auto-rickshaw with three men was an act that defied common sense. Addressing the media, she said in Hindi, "Bachchi ki samajhdaari ko bhi main thoda sa kehna chahti hun… saari bachiyon ko.. ki already jab koi teen aadmi baithe hue hain uske andar… to aapko usme bethna nahi chahiye tha…I am saying this to protect the girls." (I want to say something the girl's commonsense, to all girls, that when there are already three men sitting inside it, you should not sit inside it)

The comments received a lot of flak on social media from citizens as well as, from political opponents. Some of the popular posts that criticised the leader included: 

Responding to her critics, Kher said, "I only said that times are bad and women should be cautious. The Chandigarh police send a PCR team if a girl dials 100 at night." She added that those who were trying to play politics over her statements should be ashamed of themselves. 


