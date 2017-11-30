Kirron Kher gets trolled on Twitter for 'advice' to Chandigarh gang-rape victim

Kher's comments received a lot of flak on social media from citizens as well as, from political opponents

Kirron Kher was at the centre of a Twitter furore after she rendered 'advice' to a gang-rape victim from Chandigarh. The BJP MP was referring to a gruesome incident wherein a 21-year-old girl was gang-raped in an auto-rickshaw by three men.

Kirron Kher stirs controversy

Kher alleged that getting in an auto-rickshaw with three men was an act that defied common sense. Addressing the media, she said in Hindi, "Bachchi ki samajhdaari ko bhi main thoda sa kehna chahti hun… saari bachiyon ko.. ki already jab koi teen aadmi baithe hue hain uske andar… to aapko usme bethna nahi chahiye tha…I am saying this to protect the girls." (I want to say something the girl's commonsense, to all girls, that when there are already three men sitting inside it, you should not sit inside it)

Also read: Kirron Kher Puts Blame On Gang Rape Victim, Stirs Controversy

The comments received a lot of flak on social media from citizens as well as, from political opponents. Some of the popular posts that criticised the leader included:

Kirron Kher is right.

The victim should have bought a BMW and hired 5 armed guards.

Can't understand why more people don't do that.

Victims are such gareeb idiots.

They deserve 0 empathy. https://t.co/XdCodB7jU5

— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) November 30, 2017

Okay the girl might have been wrong to have boarded the auto with 3 men but still nothing gives any man the right to rape. #KirronKher — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) November 30, 2017

why people sent her to parliament where 500 men were already inside ? — yogesh parihar (@politicisedYogi) November 30, 2017

I think BJP will win 2019 only if their MPs just simply keep their mouths shut :-)#KirronKher — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 30, 2017

Hey @KirronKherBJP you should not have taken birth in this world when there were billions of men already in it.



See how stupid that sounds? you sound exactly like that. https://t.co/rIfgxjH6Qb — Raj (@roflbaba) November 30, 2017

Kirron Kher's full comments were said in an empathetic way. But the thing is: we should stop telling our girls to not travel with boys but should tell our boys to not harass! That's the crux. TELL THE BOYS to *make* it safe for the girls to go wherever they want. TELL THE BOYS. — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) November 30, 2017

.@KirronKherBJP,

when was the last time you used public transport? Or faced the prospect of being stranded on the road due to lack of autos?

Your 'expert' comment is a slap on the face of every woman who risks going out there to make a life for themselves https://t.co/3QjJPRoKc9 — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) November 30, 2017

Instead of fighting for and working towards an improvement in public transport in the city, #KirronKher -- like everyone else -- instead offers gyan and censures a woman rape victim. #Chandigarh #BJP https://t.co/TV465Pk7aY

— Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) November 30, 2017

Responding to her critics, Kher said, "I only said that times are bad and women should be cautious. The Chandigarh police send a PCR team if a girl dials 100 at night." She added that those who were trying to play politics over her statements should be ashamed of themselves.





In Pictures: 15 Weirdest Animal Species On Earth