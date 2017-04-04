Kishori Amonkar interview: I was, I am and will remain a student of music all my life

In an interview to Soumya Vajpayee Tiwari last year, Kishori Amonkar discussed why she didn't sing for Bollywood, and doesn't have favourites among the current lot of musicians

You sang for Geet Gaya Patharon Ne and another film. What made you quit Bollywood playback?

After singing Saanson Ke Taar Par for Geet Gaya Patharon Ne in 1964, Mai, my mother and guru, (legendary classical singer Mogubai Kurdikar) asked me not to touch the tanpura if I wanted to continue playback. [After that] my choice was clear.

Indian classical raag are associated with timing, also known as prahars. Tell us about it.

'Aath prahar (Eight subdivisions of the day)' is a valuable concept in Indian classical music. Each prahar has its own significance. Music and time are interconnected.

Considering classical concerts are held at all times of the day, are prahars still relevant?

Yes. Each raag is associated with its own time. A raag is nothing but your desire (bhav) at that moment, which is expressed through singing. The musical notes help you pacify your soul. Hence, prahars are important for musicians and listeners.

What is your mantra as a classical musician?

I believe music has immense power. You should sing for your own soul and its purity. Listeners should be able to understand a raga by its presentation, not by the name of a singer. Pure music brings peace of mind. success for any artiste lies in their ability to connect listeners to their souls.

What changes have you observed in the classical scene over the years?

My generation believed in singing any raag for at least one-and-a-half or two hours. Today's generation sings in a shorter span. Nonetheless, what matters is that a singer should be honest towards his or her art. An audience creates the artiste, and it's our responsibility to give our best to listeners. Even after decades of performing on stage, I am nervous before a performance.



Who are you favourite classical singers from the younger lot?

Unfortunately, I am yet to come across a young artiste who can make me cry when I listen to their music, or motivate and inspire me to listen to him or her patiently.

Do you have a musical aspiration yet to be fulfilled?

I was, I am and will remain a student of music all my life.