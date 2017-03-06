KJo's twins coo



Sushmita Sen with her daughters, SRK and AbRam

Critics of Bollywood are often heard complaining that its denizens, unlike their counterparts in Hollywood, do not speak up for just causes. True, our stars and Bolly celebs may not come across as outspoken in comparison, but with Karan Johar's announcement of the birth of his twins born through surrogacy being the latest example, there is a strong case to be made for Bollywood being one of the brave harbingers of change through its acts, if not its words.



Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad and Karan Johar

From Sushmita Sen, who way back in the day adopted two daughters as a single mom, to Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, Gauri and SRK, and Tushar Kapoor, the film industry has often led the way, blazing through all manners of archaic tradition and beliefs.

Karan Johar's twins coup, besides being such a life-affirming act, has once again proven that the film industry, for all its many faults, its misogyny, cynicism and inbuilt insularity, also has been a place for progressive views (as in the many interfaith marriages, right from the times of Sunil and Nargis Dutt). Its stars have often been the first to break taboos, as Deepika Padukone did when she spoke about her tryst with depression.

So yes, they may not grandstand at awards functions, or speak against the powers that be on as many public platforms, but when it comes to following their hearts even if it means challenging the status quo, Bollywood rocks! Now if it would only address equal pay and other issues.

PDA-deflected?

Tiger Shroff, Ayesha and Jackie Shroff's handsome cub, turned 27 last Thursday. And while the shy actor spent the day shooting for his upcoming film 'Munna Michael', a thriller tribute to his idol Michael Jackson, that was not the only fun the birthday boy had. Post pack up, Tiger was joined by his actor-friend Disha Patani for dinner at the Asian restaurant of a five-star hotel in Lower Parel.



Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Unfortunately, the presence of over excited guests appeared to spook the couple into leaving the restaurant around midnight, hand in hand, while trying hard to keep a low profile and not attract any more attention. PDA-D? Public display of affection-deflected?

Spa splendour for Farah and Co.

We like it when people up their game. Director and mother of triplets Farah Khan was positively glowing at Saturday Night's Verve Rally.



Farah Khan with Adarsh and Shilpi Jatia and Hrithik Roshan

Of course, the motor mouth half-Bawi was always admired for her effervescent approach to film making (and life), and relatively less for sartorial elan. But amongst the mainly South Mumbai swish crowd at the Adarsh Jatia do, Khan, whose kids are class mates of the Jatia progeny, had recently returned from her nth visit to her fave spa in Austria.

Clad in an exquisitely embroidered Pankaj and Nidhi tunic with perfectly understated make up and hair, she had stood out for her elegance and style. “I do my own makeup even on the TV shows,” she said, adding, “And the outfit is an old one that used to be too tight for me a year ago.”

Was her new found elan the result of all those spa sojourns? “Yes!” she exulted. “I just went for a week in January - My birthday gift to myself. Only lost 3 kgs but it felt so good. Last year I had lost 10 kgs there. I can now fit into all my old clothes.” Khan is not the only Bolly celeb who appears to have benefitted from deep tissue and gluten free regimens. A friend who bumped into Hrithik Roshan this week swears that he is positively glowing after his recent spa getaway.

The star had booked himself into a luxury resort in Germany, reportedly alone for some much needed R&R. Incidentally, we asked Khan with our tongue firmly in cheek, of course, if her pal and peer Karan Johar's delightful parenting of twins last month inspires her to add to her own brood of triplets. “Haha,” she said, seeing the humour in it. “No, three kids are enough for me. But I am thrilled for Karan”. We think she was being honest on both counts.

Mama's boy

The swashbuckling chef Vikas Khanna, who earned a Michelin star for his New York restaurant, Junoon, and currently features as a judge on the Indian version of the successful TV franchise Master Chef, has been busy travelling the world.



Vikas Khanna with his mother Bindu and (below left) with Lata Mangeshkar and (below right) with Queen Elizabeth II

Khanna, whose 1,200 page book 'Utsav,' has been presented to world dignitaries and celebrities by the chef, including Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Ban Ki Moon, the Dalai Lama and most recently to Queen Elizabeth (as part of the high-profile UK India - Year of Culture initiative).

And post this meeting, the telegenic Bawarchi took to social media and posted three photos of him along with three special women in his life, whom he referred to as “3 queens” — Queen Elizabeth, Lata Mangeshkar, and his mother Bindu Khanna.

He went on to describe why this was a special moment in his life: “When a little boy in Amritsar, who couldn't run like other kids asked his mom, that what will he ever be. She said, “anything you wish.” More than the little weak boy, the mother had the faith. This is to you, mom. Jai Hind.” Aww...