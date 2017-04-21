Ugly knife-fight over Sonu Nigam's anti-Azaan rant almost gets man killed

Supporting Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam over his anti-Azaan rant on Twitter proves costly as disagreement between some people in Madhya Pradesh turns violent and leads to one of them being stabbed viciously



The whole debate over Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam's rant on Twitter against the azaan being broadcast through loudspeakers in the morning took an ugly turn when a disagreement between some people turned violent and led to one of them being stabbed viciously.

The incident took place on Wednesday place in Gopalpura region in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.

The tragedy after a youth, Shivam Rai, supported the playback singer's stand on Facebook. While showing his support for Sonu Nigam in the azaam row, Shivam had also vowed to listen to only his songs on FB.

This post offended the accused, Mohammad Nagori and Faizan Khan, who got into an altercation with Shivam over it, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

"Later, they asked me to meet them in Freeganj area. When I reached there with my friend, Ayush Shreewas, they attacked us with knives," the article quoted Rai as saying.

Rai managed to escape, but his friend were injured and had to be hospitalised.

The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, but have yet to make any arrests.

It all started on Monday when Sonu Nigam lashed out at 'forced religiousness' in India after being woken up by azaan from a mosque near his home. He later clarified that he was not against any one religion.