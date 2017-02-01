Knotty affair: Policemen dance to chainsnatcher's tune at wedding party

Video of cops taking to the stage at wanted criminal’s wedding embarrasses Thane police department; officers say they had gone to collect information on accused



Sub-inspector Avinash Palde (in red tshirt) dances on stage with Amjad Irani (in green kurta), who was earlier arrested in a MCOCA case, and others

A video of some policemen dancing at the wedding ceremony of a wanted chainsnatcher in Ambivali near Kalyan has surfaced, leaving the Thane police department red-faced. The officers, however, have claimed that the Irani family members took them on stage to bless the couple, and that they (the policemen) went along to actually keep an eye on them. The exclusive video available with mid-day shows sub-inspector Avinash Palde of Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan along with constable Anup Kamat and one more officer dancing with the chainsnatchers on stage.

Wrong moves

It all starts with a chainsnatcher who was arrested under the MCOCA and later released, Amjad Irani, taking Palde on stage. Later, they are all seen enjoying the music. Kamat can be seen in a black shirt with a handkerchief on his head and dancing. Sources from the Thane police department claimed that around seven wanted accused were present at the wedding and a few of them joined the policemen on the dance floor.

Accused in knots

It was the wedding of Taufiq Irani, who was earlier arrested under the stringent MCOCA in a chain-snatching case. His father Tehzib is the chief of Ambivali's Irani basti and used to cheat people outside banks. Taufiq's younger brother Savar (19) is in the list of 20 active chainsnatchers prepared by the Thane police. He was arrested once a few years ago by the Bhiwandi Taluka police.



Accused Taufiq Irani who got married on Sunday and was arrested on Monday

Taufiq himself was caught red-handed by pedestrians in the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli and later released on bail. He was caught red-handed a second time in Vakola. He served more than two years in jail under the MCOCA and then released on bail, after which he went back to snatching chains. Taufiq is said to have gotten married to his aunt's daughter Sohra. Sources claimed that the girl is just 15 and that the father-son duo should also be booked under the child marriage Act. “Taufiq's father is the leader in the community; if he is going to allow child marriage, he should be booked,” said a source.

Khaki attendance

Around 20 policemen from the anti-chain-snatching squad of Kalyan's deputy commissioner of police were present at the wedding ceremony. When mid-day questioned Palde, he said, “We received information about the wedding and went there to keep a close watch on all of them. We had planned to identify the accused and arrest them, but because there was a huge crowd, we couldn't make a move; it would have led to a law and order problem.”

He added that he was accompanied by officers having knowledge about the locality and the area's criminals. “Kamat is from the locality and has good informers there. I didn't dance, they called us on stage and asked us to bless the couple, that's all,” said Palde.

Taufiq was arrested from his father's place in Ambivali on Monday night. Palde along with Hemant Dhole and other policemen conducted the raid and arrested him. His father expressed his displeasure over the fact that Taufiq couldn't even go for his honeymoon. His arrest revealed that he was involved in more than 10 cases in the city. “We arrested him in the chain-snatching case in Khadakpada and will keep him in custody as per the other cases registered against him,” said Palde.