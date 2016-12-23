Know more about Taimur... not Saif-Kareena's son, but the Mongol conqueror



The Turco-Mongol conqueror, Timur. Picture courtesy/Twitter



Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have sparked a huge controversy, according to some, by naming their new born Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. People have been ruthlessly trolling the new parents for having named their kid after the 14th century Turco-Mongol ruler and Mughal dynasty founder, Babur's ancestor.

Now seems the right time for us to go back in time and find out who the real 'Timur' was.

Here are some interesting facts about the conqueror:

Timur or Taimur, historically named as Tamerlane, was born in Transoxiana on April 9, 1336.

Timur is a Muslim and the name ‘Timur’ is derived from the Turkic meaning of the word 'iron'.

Timur was a Turco-Mongol conqueror, the founder of Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, and the first ruler of the Timurid dynasty.

Timur was a powerful emperor who led military campaigns across Western, Southern and Central Asia, Caucasus and southern Russia.

Timur crossed Indus River, invaded northern India and attacked the Delhi sultanate, which was then ruled by Sultan Nasir-ud-Din Mahmud Shah Tughluq of the Tughlaq Dynasty.

Timur surpassed the likes of Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan with the capture of Delhi sultanate in 1398.

When the Turkic-Mongols began to occupy Delhi, there was bloody massacre within the city. Delhi reeked of decomposing bodies, all of which were left for the birds to feed on.

Timur defeated the Mamluks of Egypt and Syria and emerged as the most powerful ruler of the Muslim world.

Timur had spent 35 years fighting various wars and missions.

It is said that nearly 1.7 crore people were killed during Timur’s military campaigns. That was 5% of the world population during that time.

Timur left a major impact on the Renaissance culture. His battles, powers, missions and achievements, fascinated as well as horrified Europeans from the 15th and 19th century.

Timur was a Shia Muslim and the first Mughal king, Babur, was one of his descendant.