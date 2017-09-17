Koala survives 16-km ride on car axle in Australia

The koala was rescued and released into the wild
A koala survived a 16-kilometre road trip in Australia clinging to the axle of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, before the driver stopped and heard the cries of the traumatised animal.
The female koala had crawled into the wheel arch while the car was parked in the hills on the outskirts of Adelaide, the state capital of South Australia. The fire brigade was eventually called to take the wheel off in order to help a wildlife rescue worker free the animal.
"I could smell her burnt fur," Jane Brister, from Fauna Rescue, said on Saturday. "It would have been hot in there."
Sadly, although the koala was uninjured, Brister said the animal was a lactating mother, which meant her joey — the term for infant marsupials — was missing. After a couple of days of feeding in captivity, Brister released the koala back into the wild.
Trending Video
Watch video: Shocking! Photographers brutally attacked by hotel bouncers in Mumbai
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Photos: Sushmita Sen and daughter Renee at her home
Photos: Alia Bhatt with her mom Soni Razdan at Mumbai airport
Photos: Sunny Leone with husband and Tiger Shroff at Premier Futsal
Photos: Arpita Khan Sharma's day out with hubby Aayush and son Ahil
Photos: 20 Playboy mates pose in different kinds of lingerie