Koala survives 16-km ride on car axle in Australia



The koala was rescued and released into the wild

A koala survived a 16-kilometre road trip in Australia clinging to the axle of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, before the driver stopped and heard the cries of the traumatised animal.

The female koala had crawled into the wheel arch while the car was parked in the hills on the outskirts of Adelaide, the state capital of South Australia. The fire brigade was eventually called to take the wheel off in order to help a wildlife rescue worker free the animal.

"I could smell her burnt fur," Jane Brister, from Fauna Rescue, said on Saturday. "It would have been hot in there."

Sadly, although the koala was uninjured, Brister said the animal was a lactating mother, which meant her joey — the term for infant marsupials — was missing. After a couple of days of feeding in captivity, Brister released the koala back into the wild.