Kolkata: Girl allegedly molested in moving app-based cab

Kolkata: A girl was allegedly molested in a moving app-based cab by its driver and another person after they abducted her when she went out of her house in Rajarhat area on nature's call in the wee hours this morning, the police said.

According to a senior police officer of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, the girl was allegedly abducted when she went out of her house at around 1.30 AM.

The girl in her complaint alleged of knowing one of the two abductors, whom she had met a few weeks ago at a wedding ceremony and claimed that she felt unconscious because the duo had put a cloth on her mouth and it was then when she was sexually molested while the vehicle roamed along different streets of Rajarhat area, a police officer said.

She also claimed that the duo then pushed her out of the cab near Chinar Park area at around 3.30 AM when she asked a police patrolling van to help her reach home.

A search for the two accused as well as the vehicle has been launched, the officer said adding, a medical test would be conducted on the girl to confirm the molestation.