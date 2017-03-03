KPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply for post of teacher, nurse by March 29 at Keralapsc.gov.in

Representational picture

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Bengaluru issued Recruitment notification for the post of teacher, public health nurse, high school assistant, security guard, pharmacist, store keeper, etc. Eligible Candidates are required to Apply Online on or before March 29, 2017.

Here are the details

Instructor Gr.I in Mechanical Engineering, Technical Education Dept: 4

Junior Instructor (Mechanic Refrigeration and Air conditioning), Industrial Training: 3

P.D.Teacher (Male only), Jail: 1

Village Oil Inspector, Kerala Khadi & Village Industries Board : 1

Store Keeper, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Limited: 2

Pharmacist Grade II , Health Services: 1 (Special Recruitment for SC/ ST)

Technician Gr II (Boiler Operator), Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing FederationLimited: 2 (Muslim:1 and LC/AI: 1)

Cine Assistant, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd.: 2 (Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava: 1 and LC/AI: 1)

Cine Assistant, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd.: 1 (Viswakarma)

Guard (ExServicemen only) NCA SC , Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd: 1 (SC)

Tractor Operator Cum-Workshop Assistant, Kerala Agro Industries Corporation Limited : 1 (Latin Catholic/Anglo Indian)

Security Guard , Traco Cable Company Limited: 8 (Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava: 2, SC:2, Muslim: 2, LC/AI: 1, Dheevara:1)

High School Assistant (Arabic), Education: 4 (SC-3, ST-1)

High School Assistant (Arabic), Education: 2 (Latin Catholic)

Junior Public Health Nurse Gr-II , Health Services/Municipal Common Service: 25 (Muslim-16, Viswakarma-4, LC/AI-5)

Junior Public Health Nurse Gr-II, Health Services/Municipal Common Service: 14 (Muslim-10, Viswakarma-2, Dheevara-1, H.Nadar-1)

Part Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic)-LPS, Education: 2 (one each for SC (Idukki) and ST (Kozhikkode))

Part Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) - LPS , Education: 2 (one each for OX (Palakkad) and Dheevara (Palakkad))

Part Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) - LPS, Education: 1 (SIUC Nadar/A.I. - Wayanad)

Candidates can submit their application on or before 29 March 2017 as per the instructions given in the official website of Kerala PSC.

Click here to apply