Kremlin denies involvement in Yahoo attack

Moscow: The Kremlin yesterday denied any official Russian involvement in cybercrimes after the US indicted two FSB intelligence agents over cyber attacks on Yahoo that compromised 500 million accounts.

“As we have said repeatedly, there can be absolutely no question of any official involvement by any Russian agency, including the FSB, in any illegal actions in cyberspace,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The US Justice Department on Wednesday charged two Russian intelligence operatives and a pair of hackers over one of the largest cyberattacks in history, which began in 2014 . The accused Russian agents were identified as Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, both members of the FSB, the successor agency to Russia’s KGB. They are accused of hiring two hackers, Alexsey Belan and Karim Baratov, to carry out the attacks, which continued until late 2016.