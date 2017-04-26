Kremlin says Ukraine is rejecting breakaway region with power cut



High representative of the EU, Federica Mogherini, met Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday to discuss Ukraine. Pic/AP

Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian government's decision to cut power supplies to the breakaway region of Luhansk amounted to a rejection of the territory. "It's another step by Ukraine on the road to rejecting territory," Peskov said. A Russian official said earlier on Tuesday that Moscow would step in and supply the region with electricity.