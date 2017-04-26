Kremlin says Ukraine is rejecting breakaway region with power cut

High representative of the EU, Federica Mogherini, met Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday to discuss Ukraine. Pic/AP
Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian government's decision to cut power supplies to the breakaway region of Luhansk amounted to a rejection of the territory. "It's another step by Ukraine on the road to rejecting territory," Peskov said. A Russian official said earlier on Tuesday that Moscow would step in and supply the region with electricity.
'US allegation is unsubstantiated'
Moscow: Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that a US allegation that Moscow was supplying arms to Taliban in Afghanistan was unsubstantiated. The head of US and international forces in Afghanistan said on Monday he was "not refuting" reports that Russia was providing support, including weapons, to the Taliban.
