Kritika Chaudhary murder: Mumbai cops question ex-husband of victim



Vijay Dwivedi

Six months before actress Kritika Chaudhary was found dead in her Andheri apartment, she had a telephone conversation with her ex-husband, Vijay Dwivedi. This phone call is what put him on the cops' radar, with the Amboli police questioning him late into Friday night. Sources said that Vijay had told her that he wanted to get back together with her, but she had refused.

Investigations revealed that Kritika and Vijay married in 2011, the same year she shifted to Mumbai to try her luck in Bollywood. But a year later, Vijay was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly using the name of a senior politician to dupe several people.

Kritika Chaudhary

Vijay was also arrested in Delhi in 2010, for posing as the nephew of Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi, to score free passes to the Commonwealth Games.

When Kritika learned about his criminal history, she divorced him. Two years later, she shifted to Shri Bhairavanath Society in Andheri, where her body was found on June 12, days after she was killed.