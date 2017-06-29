Kritika Chaudhary's ex husband had conned Ekta Kapoor, Govinda



Vijay Dwivedi has conned several actors and producers. File pic

The court has extended the police custody of Vijay Dwivedi, former husband of slain actress Kritika Choudhary, who was arrested in Saturday for fraud. According to police sources, Amboli cops had appealed to the court for an extension of his two-day custody, so they could interrogate Dwivedi further.

Also Read: Mumbai: Kritika Chaudhary's ex-husband arrested for cheating producer

Apparently, after his dreams of foraying into Bollywood were quashed, Dwivedi used unscrupulous ways to con various members of the film fraternity, including television actions and producers. The property cell of the Mumbai arrested Dwivedi in 2012 after he conned several people posing as Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son. "He's wa­n­ted in a series of cheating cases. In 2010, he was arrested by Delhi cops for conning senior Suresh Kalmadi," said a cop from Amboli police station.

Later, in 2016, he conned actress Shweta Tiwari, actor Govinda and producer Ekta Kapoor too, introducing himself as Janardan Dwivedi's son.

Then, Amboli cops came across another cheating case from 2016 in which Dwivedi allegedly took Rs 55 lakh from producer Mahesh Narula on the pretext of getting government subsidies up to Rs 2 crore for his film in early 2016.