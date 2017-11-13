KT Rama Rao: Readying for Hyderabad Metro launch by November end

With the creation of large scale public space and street level facilities being developed around the stations on the 30-km stretch of the first phase of the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project, Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao today said the Hyderabad Metro is readying for launch by month end.



Representation pic

During inspection of station facilities by Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, Rao and other senior officials last week, HMR Managing Director NVS Reddy had said large scale public space creation and high quality street level facilities were being developed at Miyapur in particular and at all the 24 Metro stations in the inaugural 30 km stretch of the first phase of the the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project.

"Readying for Hyderabad Metro...Launch end of this month. Final touches," the minister said in a tweet and posted some photos. In another tweet, Rao, who is also the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, posted some more photos with a tweet "Pictures of Miyapur station & depot where the inaugural function is being planned. Pylon under construction".

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, is developing the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project. Hyderabad Metro Rail is set to become operational soon in the 30-km-long stretch out of the 72-km project, in Miyapur-Ameerpet (13 km) of corridor-I and Ameerpet-Nagole (17 km) of corridor-III.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 30-km-long first phase of the HMR project. Modi will be coming to Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit from November 28 to 30. The HMR project, being developed across three corridors in the city, is the world's largest public-private partnership project (PPP) in the sector.