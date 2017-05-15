Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India, Pakistan face off at ICJ, after 18 years



Kulbhushan Jadhav

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) was last a battleground for India and Pakistan nearly 18 years ago when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.

Today, the ICJ, which is the UN's principal judicial organ, will hold a public hearing at the Great Hall of Justice in the Peace Palace at The Hague in Netherlands where the two countries will be asked to present their case over the contentious Jadhav issue.

India on May 8 moved a petition before the UN body to seek justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav, 46, alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan after its 16 requests for consular access to the former naval officer were consistently denied.

A Pakistani military court awarded death sentence to Jadhav last month for alleged espionage and subversive activities. Pakistan has also not responded to the request for visas applied by Jadhav's family. Jadhav was arrested on March 3 last year.

The previous case related to the shooting down of Pakistan's maritime reconnaissance aircraft by the IAF in Kutch on August 10, 1999, killing all 16 naval personnel on board. The court dismissed Pakistan's claim.