Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Twitterati celebrate 'victory' over Pakistan

Image which a Twitter user posted

India on Thursday scored a major diplomatic, moral and legal victory when the International Court of Justice (ICJ) directed Pakistan not to execute alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.

The case which was widely followed by citizens from both the countries and the world, the verdict became more of an India-Pakistan war on the internet.

In a major boost to India, which has moved the UN's highest judicial body against the death sentence, the ICJ instructed Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.

The 'stay order' on Jadhav's execution gave Indians moral 'victory' over Pakistan who took to Twitter to express happiness. Here are some of the tweets.

This is what Harish Salve did to Pakistani lawyer Khawar Qureshi.#KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/AnpHDbLljL — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 18, 2017

INDIA CRUSHES PAKISTAN AT ICJ



Harish Salve ji



U won billion Indian heart's



And u crushed million of #Pakistan heart#KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/OcbNxp0n58 — #iSagarSingh (@isagarsinghbjp) May 18, 2017

This is what ICJ judges did to pakistan in #KulbhushanJadhav case. pic.twitter.com/X7g21USf8v — à¤ÂÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤ (@amruthabib6) May 18, 2017

Never again ask what can One Rupee do.... See it saved life of #KulbhushanJadhav at least for now.

Thank you #HarishSalve.

Brilliant work! pic.twitter.com/wdk4KopFsE — Sandesh Salunkhe (@sandeshsalunk) May 18, 2017

This is what ICJ judges did to pakistan in #KulbhushanJadhav case pic.twitter.com/WfbrsKgOj7 — Sir Bumraaah! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) May 18, 2017

Judge at ICJ hearing



J: Pls begin Mr Qureshi

"Ji Janaab ?"

J: Ur Argument !

"Boys played well"

J: Put a stay on #KulbhushanJadhav execution — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 18, 2017

World is One for #KulbhushanJadhav ... except one rogue nation — Dwaipayan Bose (@rijubose) May 18, 2017

ICJ has asked Pakistan not to execute #KulbhushanJadhav. The only thing that has been executed is Pakistan's pride. — sagaRPS (@sagarcasm) May 18, 2017

This rogue nation pak got a tight slap on its face no decent country would favor such heinous acts #KulbhushanJadhav — Silver Linings.... (@SilverLining002) May 18, 2017

Winning #KulbhushanJadhav case, was like India defeating Pakistan in the World Cup finals where ICJ was the umpire. — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) May 18, 2017

The decision of the 11-judge bench was unanimous, ICJ President Ronny Abraham said while reading out the verdict. The ICJ said that India should have been granted consular access to its national as per the Vienna Convention to which both countries have been signatories since 1977.

The ICJ asserted its jurisdiction over the case of the 46-year-old former Indian Navy officer while noting that the circumstances of his arrest remain disputed. The ruling came three days after India and Pakistan gave their submissions in the case.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Jadhav's case is the latest flashpoint in the tensions between Pakistan and India.

-with agency inputs