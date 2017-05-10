Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends are relieved, but want him back in Mumbai

Friends of Mumbaikar Kulbhushan Jadhav, who got a reprieve last night after the International Court stayed Pak's decision to execute him, react to the news



Kulbhushan Jadhav (first from left) with friends at the building he grew up

The friends and family of Kulbhushan Jadhav were elated on Tuesday after learning that the International Court had stayed Pakistan's decision to execute Mumbai man Kulbhushan Jadhav who was arrested by the Pakistan military on charges of alleged spying. Jadhav's childhood friends have said they now hope to see their friend back in the city soon.

Subroto Mukherjee, Jadhav's friend, who has been running an online petition for his release following his arrest in March last year, told mid-day, "Ever since I heard of Kulbhushan's arrest in Pakistan, not a day has gone by that I have not remembered the childhood moments spent with him. Last night, I was at home when news broke of the Indian government being successful in getting a stay on Pakistan's decision to execute Kulbhushan. My family and friends cheered at the news. This is a huge relief for all of us who know him."



Kulbhushan Jadhav

He added, "We are now waiting to get Kulbhushan back in the city. We last saw him a year ago when Pakistan had released a video of Kulbhushan. We are not aware how he is now and under what conditions he has been kept in jail. I have not been able to speak to his family yet, but I believe the International Court of Justice stay on his execution must have come as a relief."



Tulsidas Pawar, Jadhav's friend

MEA Sush­ma Swaraj who informed about the stay on Jadhav's execution, had tweeted, "I have spoken to the mother of #KulbhushanJadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Art 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court."

In another tweet she said, "Mr Harish Salve, Senior Advocate is representing India before International Court of Justice in the #KulbhushanJadhav case."

The Centre had approached the International Court following a Pakistan military court's conviction order on hanging Kulbhushan Jadhav on the basis of egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations in the detention and trial of Jadhav.

Another childhood friend of Kulbhushan, Tulsidas Pawar said, "I have been congratulating people ever since I heard about the stay on the Pakistani court's decision. It is a happy moment for all of us. I now hope for his release because he has been falsely framed and arrested. I have known him since he was just a kid, we planned and went on outings together when we were in college and played together when we were small kids.

It was shocking to hear about him being arrested, and heartbreaking when I hea­rd about his execution order. I hope the government does a little more and gets him back."