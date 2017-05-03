Kumar Vishwas hints at 'major decision'

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas yesterday lashed out at the party leadership for not taking action against Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and hinted that he will take a major decision by nightfall.

Khan has accused Vishwas of hobnobbing with the BJP and the RSS.

"If someone had spoken against Arvind or Manish, the party would not have been silent," an emotional Vishwas said.

He also denied to tender an apology to anyone for the video in which he had apparently attacked AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the latter's past stand on Indian Army's operations.

He accused the Okhla MLA of spreading false propaganda against him to demotivate the party cadres, saying, "I will not be affected by any negative campaign against me."