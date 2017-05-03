Kumar Vishwas remains in AAP, MLA who took him on suspended

New Delhi: Delhi's ruling AAP averted a major crisis on Wednesday when its disgruntled founder leader Kumar Vishwas agreed not to quit while an MLA who took him on was suspended from the party.

After indicating a day earlier that he may quit the AAP, Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday attended a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

After his public outburst, Kejriwal called on the poet-politician on Tuesday night and the two drove to the AAP leader's Ghaziabad residence to discuss the unprecedented rift between them.

Also on Wednesday, Kumar Vishwas was named the AAP in-charge of Rajasthan, where assembly elections will be held next year.

"The PAC has decided to suspend Amanatullah Khan from the party," Deputy Chief Minister and Kumar Vishwas' childhood friend Manish Sisodia told reporters after the PAC meeting.

The decision came three days after Khan alleged that Kumar Vishwas was conspiring to break the party and plotting a coup against Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP and RSS.

Appearing before the media with Sisodia, Kumar Vishwas said he was happy that a dialogue among party members had resumed.

The AAP announced a three-member committee of party leaders Pankaj Gupta, Atishi Marlena and Ashutosh to determine why Khan made the allegation against Kumar Vishwas.

Sisodia said Kumar Vishwas had been given the task of strengthening the AAP in Rajasthan and the party "will fight election in the state under his leadership".

Kumar Vishwas, Sisodia and Kejriwal are among the founder members of the AAP.