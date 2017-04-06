Kurla RPF parades 20 passengers in crutches, wheelchairs

Around 20 people were paraded on the platform of Kurla station in wheelchairs and crutches after they were found travelling illegally in the handicapped coach. They were later booked for illegal travel and produced in court. Pic/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

WARNING! Do not travel in 'handicapped' coach of a local train. If you do get in, you will soon be seeing your way out on a wheelchair or on crutches. The Railway Police Force will be strictly implementing high court's order on travelling in such coaches. The RPF conducted a surprise drive at Kurla this morning, and rounded up 20 people who had entered the special compartment.

They were later paraded at the platform in crutches and wheelchairs. "Our goal is to make these people realise what trauma a physically challenged commuter faces. By publicly shaming them, we hope that they will avoid entering the reserved compartments in the near future," Suresh Atri, Kurla RPF inspector said.

The illegal commuters were later booked under Section 155 (A) (having entered a compartment wherein no berth or seat has been reserved by a railway administration for his/her use) of the Railway Act. “They will be produced in court,” an RPF officer said.

On January 25, the Bombay high court had directed the Railways to catch perpetrators, who travel inside the compartment meant for physically challenged and pregnant women. The HC had also ordered the police department to arrest policemen guilty of the offence.

Of the 76 lakh commuters travelling in local trains daily, around two per cent travellers include physically challenged, pregnant women and cancer patients. While there are special coaches reserved only for them, regular commuters board them because they are empty, said Nitin Gaikwad, president, Prahaar Apang Railway Pravasi Sanghatana.

Commuters caught at Kurla station today. Pic/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The problem of illegal travel increases during peak hours. “We are working out the steps to take action against these illegal commuters. The step of making people sit on wheel chairs has been taken individually by the Kurla RPF,” said Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner (Mumbai), CR.

In keeping with the HC order, Central Railway is also planning to install CCTV cameras on platforms and inside coaches. “We are also looking at placing it on platforms facing the handicapped coach so that those travelling illegally inside these coaches can be identified,” said a CR official.