Kurla's spare parts dealers have a hand in bike thefts?



Mohammed Shaikh and Haider Khan

CST Road in Kurla West is the go-to spot for spare motor parts. Dozens of shops selling spares line both sides of the road. But the recent arrest of a bike thief from Ghatkopar has revealed that they might have a hand in bike robberies.

Recently, the Ghatkopar police arrested Mohammed Javed Sheikh (24), a resident of Govandi, while trying to steal a bike. He revealed that he had stolen 10 bikes so far and worked on the orders of a spare parts dealer on CST Road, Haider Khan.

On being questioned, Khan revealed that to fulfil his orders for spare parts, he hired Sheikh to the required bike models. "Sheikh, a drug addict, used to earn Rs 10,000-15,000 per bike," said a Ghatkopar police official.

Sheikh and Khan have been booked under section 379 (theft) of the IPC. The police have managed to recover only two of the stolen bikes.

DCP (zone VII) Sachin Patil said. "We are investigating how many such thieves were on Khan's payroll.

The Ghatkopar police have given charge of Sheikh and Khan to their Tilak Nagar counterparts.