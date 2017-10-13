BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani graced the special screening of Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer 'Secret Superstar' with his daughter Pratibha Advani and her friends in Delhi.

Aamir Khan warmly greeted the politician and his family at the screening. Usually, LK Advani does not watch a lot of films, but he had also seen Aamir's previous two films Dangal and PK and had hailed both the films.

LK Advani along with attendees of the screening loved the film very much and were unanimously praising Zaira Wasim for her powerful performance in the film.

Ajay Bijli of PVR cinemas and Siddharth Jain of Inox Leisure had also attended the screening and both of them loved the film.

The film left everyone moved deeply as it struck chords with them, and as a result, Secret Superstar received a standing ovation at the special screening.

The film also largely impacted LK Advani as he was seen discussing the film at length with Aamir Khan.