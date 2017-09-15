Lady survives on only one banana a week in Madhya Pradesh

Representational picture
Madhya Pradesh: A 75-year-old woman, who hails from the village of Sundrail in Madhya Pradesh, claims that she hasn't consumed a grain of rice, or any other solid food, in the last 60 years.
According to a report in ntd.tv, Saraswati Devi got infected by Typhoid right after her first son was born. Although she was given a proper treatment, she stopped taking interest in food. Saraswati continues to follow the same diet for past six decades and says that it has made her fit. The 75-year-old still works in the field, helping her family farming. Sometimes they say she has a banana once a week but nothing else.
Apart from one banana a week, Saraswati Bai survives on water and tea alone.
