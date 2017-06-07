Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa gives I-T Department a miss, gets fresh summons



The Income Tax Department yesterday slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on RJD chief Lalu Prasad's MP daughter Misa Bharti for non-compliance of summons and issued her fresh summons in connection with its probe in the Rs 1,000 crore alleged benami land deals and tax evasion case.

Bharti was supposed to appear before the investigating officer (IO) of the case yesterday, but officials said she failed to keep the date.

The IO has levied a penalty of Rs 10,000 against her for non-compliance of summons under section 131 of the Income Tax Act with a show cause notice to her in this regard, officials said.

She has now been asked to appear on June 12, they said, adding the department's queries in this case were to be answered by Bharti and not by any of her authorized representatives. They said the summons required Bharti to appear in person yesterday and join the investigation along with some personal financial documents.

Bharti's husband, Shailesh Kumar, has also been summoned in the same case by the department today.