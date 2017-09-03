Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress, rats responsible for Bihar floods: Sushil Modi



Villagers cross flood waters with the help of rope and empty canisters next to a washed away portion of a bridge at Purnia. Pic/AFP

Bihar deputy CM Sush­il Kumar Modi on Saturday blamed not only rats for causing the devastating floods in the state, but also held the Congress party and Lalu Prasad Yadav's government responsible for the same.

"This is happening since the last 50 years. Rats damaged the river embankments, which cau­sed the flood. But, rats are not the only problem. This issue has been taking place since the time the Congress and Lalu Yadav's government were in power. They all are responsible for this," he said.



Sush­il Kumar Modi

On Friday, state wa­t­er reso­u­rce minister La­lan Singh, after reviewing the flood situation, claimed rats had damaged the river embankments that in turn caused the floods.

The Opposition parties did not approve with the statement and claimed that the Bihar government is only trying to hide its failure with such illogical statements.

As per reports, several big rivers such as Ka­m­la Balan, Kosi, Ga­n­dak and Bagmati broke their mud embankments, displacing over 1.70 crore population and causing floods in half of the state.

1.7cr

No. of people displaced

2.5k

No. of houses damaged