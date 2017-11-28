Lalu Prasad Yadav slams move to remove his Z+ security cover

The Centre has withdrawn Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Z+' VIP security cover of NSG commandos, evoking an angry reaction from the RJD chief and his sons, who accused the NDA government of hatching a "conspiracy" to frighten him

The Centre has withdrawn Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Z+' VIP security cover of NSG commandos, evoking an angry reaction from the RJD chief and his sons, who accused the NDA government of hatching a "conspiracy" to frighten him. The former Bihar CM will now be given 'Z' category security and be guarded by an armed commando squad of the CRPF, in accordance with the protocol of the scaled down cover, official sources said.



Lalu Prasad Yadav

Yadav will not have National Security Guard black cat commandos guarding him any more as they were withdrawn on Sunday. The NSG only provides 'Z+' security cover. The decision was taken after the Union home ministry recently reviewed the threat levels of VIP protectees, the sources said.