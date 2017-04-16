Lance Naik Roy Mathew death: Court rejects bail plea of scribe, army jawan

The anticipatory bail application of web portal journalist Poonam Agarwal and army jawan (retired) Deepchand was rejected by a Nashik Sessions court on Saturday. Agarwal and Deepchand have been accused under the Official Secret Act and IPC in the death of army man Lance Naik Roy Mathew, who was found hanging in an unoccupied barrack inside the camp.

Interestingly, neither Agarwal nor Deepchand were physically present in the courtroom and were represented by their respective lawyers.

Senior police inspector GP Lokhare from Deolali camp police station, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, "Our teams will now look for the accused. We also know they will move Bombay High Court and may even go to the Supreme Court seeking bail."

He said the defence lawyers had argued about application of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) in case of conspiracy against the nation, saying it was not the case here. The prosecution argued that the Army, in the FIR, had hinted about some links and therefore the said sections of OSA were applicable and that the investigation was underway."

Lokhare said, "We [the prosecution) submitted relevant evidence before the court, to establish that the School of Artillery, Deolali, was indeed a notified/prohibited area and the notification went as far back as 1937."

'Roy's widow may get job'

Roy Mathew's parents have reached Kerala and are hopeful that his widow, Finni, will get a suitable job. John Mathew, Roy's brother, said, "The Army has assured us that Finni will get a job and they will help us get the monthly pension from the government." "We know Roy would not have killed himself had the video not been made public," his father, Mathew Yasseth said.