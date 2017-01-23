Laptops, Kanya Vidya Dhan, helplines etc in SP manifesto

Akhilesh promises host of schemes as Mulayam, Shivpal skip event; the party also forged an alliance with Congress



Akhilesh ÂÂYadav

Lucknow: Mulayam Singh Yadav yesterday gave a miss to Samajwadi Party’s release of a manifesto which promised a host of schemes for all round development of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Riding on the crest of “kaam bolta hai” (work speaks) slogan, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, in his new role as the Samajwadi Party national president, announced a slew of schemes which prioritise development of the state.

The manifesto announced distribution of laptops, Kanya Vidya Dhan, Samajwadi Pension, laying of Purvanchal Expressway and establishing Janeshwar Mishra model villages besides improving helplines for police and women in distress.

The Chief Minister directed all candidates to prepare a roadmap for development of their respective Assembly constituencies.

“The manifesto is a ‘sankalp’ (pledge) to form the future government,” the 43-year-old SP chief said, exuding confidence that his party will sweep 300 of the 403 seats, far more than the 224 seats it had won in 2012.

However, Mulayam and his brother Shivpal as also Akhilesh’s aide Ramgopal Yadav were conspicuous by their absence from the stage shared by top SP leaders, though the party mentor arrived after the press conference was over.

Cong-SP alliance

Capping days of feverish parleys, Congress and Samajwadi Party yesterday also forged an alliance to contest the UP Assembly polls together.

At a joint press conference here, leaders the two parties said SP will contest 298 of the 403 seats and Congress the remaining 105.

“SP and Congress have forged an alliance and will contest UP assembly polls together,” SP state president Naresh Uttam told the hurriedly convened media briefing.

In the 2012 Assembly polls, SP had won 224 seats with a vote share of 29.3 per cent, while Congress had bagged 28 seats with an 11.7 per cent vote share. A party or alliance which garners 40 per cent of the votes will sweep the polls.