The quest by police to comprehend why a retiree shot 59 people to death in Las Vegas has turned to the gunman's girlfriend, who has flown back to the United States from the Philippines facing investigators' questions about what she knew of his motives.



Crime scene tape and balloons outside the Route 91 festival venue after the mass shooting. Pics/AFP

Stephen Paddock, who killed himself moments before police stormed the hotel suite he had transformed into a sniper's nest on Sunday night, left no clear clues as to his reasons for staging the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. But law enforcement authorities were hoping to obtain some answers from the woman identified as Paddock's live-in companion, Marilou Danley, who Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo called a "person of interest" in the investigation. Danley boarded a Philippine Airlines passenger jet in Manila, where she had travelled to before the shooting rampage, for a non-stop flight to Los Angeles International Airport, landing there as scheduled on Tuesday night. A police official in Manila and a law enforcement official in US, said FBI agents were meeting Danley in Los Angeles.



Marilou Danley and Stephen Paddock

The US source said Danley was not under arrest but that the FBI hoped she would consent to be interviewed voluntarily. Investigators were examining a $1,00,000 wire transfer Paddock sent to an account in the Philippines that "appears to have been intended" for Danley, said a senior US homeland security official on Tuesday. The official said the working assumption of investigators was that the money was intended as a form of life insurance payment for Danley.