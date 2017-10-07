A day after Pallavi Vikamsey, 20, died after falling under a train at Currey Road station on Wednesday, the Dadar GRP which registered an ADR has recorded the statements of family members.

Speaking to mid-day, DCP, Central Railway, Samadhan Pawar said, “We are investigating the matter for both suicide and accident.” The GRP has launched a search for the law student’s mobile phone and bag, which were missing when her body was found. They believe her phone could hold vital clues to her death.



Pallavi Vikamsey

A senior official from the GRP, requesting anonymity, told mid-day, “The body was found between Currey Road and Parel railway stations. We found a gold ring on her finger which was handed over to her parents.”

Crypticmessage

The police are not ruling out suicide after they learnt that a relative received a cryptic message from Vikamsey on Wednesday, saying no one was to blame. Sukhlal Warpe, senior police inspector of MRA Marg police station said, “The police were informed by a relative that a message had been sent from Pallavi Vikamsey’s number which states ‘No one is responsible for this’.”

When asked if it was a case of suicide or accidental death, GRP Commissioner Niket Kaushik said, “We are probing the case from all angles other than homicide.

Initially, the case was handled by the MRA Marg Police Station where a missing complaint was registered. They had also put her mobile number on tracking. We took over the investigation only after the body was found on the railway tracks.”

mid-day reached out to the Vikamsey family but they refused to comment.